Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 29th.

SHIP stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.64. 33,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Seanergy Maritime has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.19.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/seanergy-maritime-ship-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday.html.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of March 9, 2018, it owned a fleet of 11 dry bulk carriers consisting of 9 Capesizes and 2 Supramaxes with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,682,582 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 8.9 years.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.