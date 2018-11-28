Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 29th.
SHIP stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.64. 33,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Seanergy Maritime has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.19.
Separately, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th.
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of March 9, 2018, it owned a fleet of 11 dry bulk carriers consisting of 9 Capesizes and 2 Supramaxes with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,682,582 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 8.9 years.
