SCS Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 1.3% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. SCS Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $38,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,318,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,783,000 after purchasing an additional 48,766 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 630,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,823,000 after purchasing an additional 128,087 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 261,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,149,000 after buying an additional 58,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 230,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 25,158 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

VHT stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,150. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $181.92.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/scs-capital-management-llc-increases-position-in-vanguard-health-care-etf-vht.html.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.