Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.20. Scientific Games reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 139.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year earnings of ($6.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.07) to ($5.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Scientific Games.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.92 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on SGMS. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Scientific Games in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Scientific Games from $61.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Scientific Games from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Scientific Games from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,933. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.21. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $62.80.

In other Scientific Games news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.76 per share, for a total transaction of $123,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,655.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Scientific Games by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,301,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,050,000 after acquiring an additional 228,606 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,610,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,312,000 after acquiring an additional 522,724 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,451,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,262,000 after buying an additional 632,380 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 854,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,981,000 after buying an additional 32,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Scientific Games by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 825,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after purchasing an additional 522,968 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scientific Games (SGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.