Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 483,667 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.90% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $44,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 201,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,728,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 12,920 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 721,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,556,000 after buying an additional 103,862 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 106,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after buying an additional 13,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,040,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,039,000 after buying an additional 32,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Buckingham Research started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

In other news, SVP David Wright sold 5,404 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $480,956.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 2,500 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 31.38% of the company’s stock.

MSM stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.28. 1,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,271. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 1-year low of $75.34 and a 1-year high of $99.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.61%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

