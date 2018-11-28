Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Holdings in Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,998,416 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,799 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Deutsche Bank were worth $49,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 39.4% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 19.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 616,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.35. Deutsche Bank AG has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $20.23.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Bank AG will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DB. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Commerzbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded Deutsche Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Holdings in Deutsche Bank AG (DB)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/schroder-investment-management-group-increases-holdings-in-deutsche-bank-ag-db.html.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.