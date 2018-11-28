Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 34,394 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,394 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $40,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,331.5% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth $168,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth $200,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

In other news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $103,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.86.

Shares of RNR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.15. The stock had a trading volume of 679 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,666. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.50 and a 12 month high of $142.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.42. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $453.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($13.81) EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -15.81%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/schroder-investment-management-group-buys-34394-shares-of-renaissancere-holdings-ltd-rnr.html.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages in the United States and internationally. Its Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.