Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.30 Per Share

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) – Research analysts at Griffin Securities lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 25th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.70.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.94.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Schlumberger has a one year low of $45.54 and a one year high of $80.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 54,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 165,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,083,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 139,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael E. Marks bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.31 per share, for a total transaction of $482,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $3,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 234,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

