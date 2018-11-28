SBA Communications Co. (SBAC) Stake Decreased by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 14.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at $193,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in SBA Communications by 71.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in SBA Communications by 13.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 170,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,070,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 147,717 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $25,430,958.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,810 shares in the company, valued at $14,084,409.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 40,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $6,402,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,361,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 529,017 shares of company stock worth $90,372,570. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America set a $189.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $165.20 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $146.13 and a 52-week high of $177.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($1.64). SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By "Building Better Wireless," SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services.

