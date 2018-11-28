SB One Bancorp (SBBX) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) by 26.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SB One Bancorp were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBBX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SB One Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,141,000. Seidman Lawrence B acquired a new position in shares of SB One Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,973,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SB One Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,797,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SB One Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,580,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SB One Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,937,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SB One Bancorp alerts:

SBBX stock opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $192.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.38. SB One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $32.85.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million. SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 13.22%. Equities research analysts predict that SB One Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. SB One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.13%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Hovde Group raised SB One Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on SB One Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SB One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SB One Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.17.

In related news, Director Richard Branca purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $54,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,266,630.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 8,890 shares of company stock valued at $228,707 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/sb-one-bancorp-sbbx-shares-bought-by-victory-capital-management-inc.html.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX).

Receive News & Ratings for SB One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.