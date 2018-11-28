SAP SE (SAP) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,542 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,142 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in SAP were worth $56,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,755,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,953,000 after purchasing an additional 200,698 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,660,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,294,000 after acquiring an additional 226,359 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,959,000 after acquiring an additional 60,584 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,318,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,509,000 after acquiring an additional 335,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,280,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,142,000 after acquiring an additional 62,618 shares during the last quarter. 4.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAP. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on SAP from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. UBS Group raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.89.

SAP opened at $101.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.29. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $98.83 and a 52 week high of $127.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 17.57%. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

