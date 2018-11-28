Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 3.21.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $23.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, Director H Stewart Parker purchased 2,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $27,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Edward R. Conner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $70,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $405,400 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 65.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 125,903 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.9% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 557,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 45,520 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,958,000 after acquiring an additional 73,264 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Sector Gamma AS raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.1% in the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 154,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation.

