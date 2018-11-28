Sanderson Group plc (LON:SND)’s share price was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 92.90 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 90.40 ($1.18). Approximately 160,180 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 243% from the average daily volume of 46,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.11).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Sanderson Group’s previous dividend of $1.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/sanderson-group-snd-trading-up-6-4-following-dividend-announcement.html.

Sanderson Group Company Profile (LON:SND)

Sanderson Group plc provides software solutions and information technology services for the multi-channel retail, manufacturing, wholesale distribution, and logistics businesses primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates in the Digital Retail and Enterprise divisions. The company's multi-channel retail software includes e-commerce, electronic point of sale (POS) and mobile POS retail, in-store technology, multi-channel mail order/catalogue/call center, multi-channel order management, retail CRM and marketing, and supply chain and specialist warehouse management software solutions; and buying and merchandising, retail financial, and retail business analytics software solutions, as well as Elucid, Priam, Priam Fulfilment, and One iota software solutions.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.