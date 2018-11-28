Sanders Capital LLC Sells 317,684 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Sanders Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,258,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,684 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.2% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $260,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,594,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,626,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,486,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682,328 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,653,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,430 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4,320.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,096,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,967 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK stock opened at $76.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $203.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $76.61.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.24%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 107,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $7,534,524.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,018,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. bought 666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,279,104 shares of company stock worth $92,845,846 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.65.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/sanders-capital-llc-sells-317684-shares-of-merck-co-inc-mrk.html.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.