salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Stake Raised by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,173 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 1.7% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.63, for a total transaction of $1,596,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 5,325 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $809,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 492,878 shares of company stock valued at $72,707,021. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $5.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,515,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,451,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.56, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.38. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $98.68 and a 1-year high of $161.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on salesforce.com to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale set a $170.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

