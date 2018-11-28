salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Stake Lifted by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,019 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,327 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,449,000 after purchasing an additional 19,562 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 142,379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $127.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.38. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $98.68 and a 52-week high of $161.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on salesforce.com to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.11.

In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $29,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,014.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.57 per share, with a total value of $945,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,231,722.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,878 shares of company stock valued at $72,707,021 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

