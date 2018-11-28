salesforce.com (CRM) PT Set at $160.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has been given a $160.00 price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.52% from the company’s previous close.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on salesforce.com to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $153.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $182.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $5.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,828,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,451,182. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $98.68 and a twelve month high of $161.19. The firm has a market cap of $95.65 billion, a PE ratio of 295.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joe Allanson sold 104,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $16,510,177.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,159.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $270,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,854.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 492,878 shares of company stock valued at $72,707,021 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,621,104 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,224,319,000 after buying an additional 3,066,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,471,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,662,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,948,526 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,466,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,873 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 13,746.1% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,034,856 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $141,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,382 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in salesforce.com by 7,692.8% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 931,003 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 919,056 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

