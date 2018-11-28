Safestore Holdings Plc (SAFE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 591.67 ($7.73).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAFE shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Safestore in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

Get Safestore alerts:

Shares of LON:SAFE traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 544 ($7.11). 200,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,381. Safestore has a 1 year low of GBX 360 ($4.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 528 ($6.90).

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 145 stores at 31 July 2018, comprising 119 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 67 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol) and 26 wholly owned stores in the Paris region.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.