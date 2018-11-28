Sabre (SABR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 12,453,564 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 409% from the previous session’s volume of 2,447,516 shares.The stock last traded at $25.36 and had previously closed at $25.17.

SABR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Imperial Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sabre from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $970.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.97 million. Sabre had a return on equity of 45.54% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sabre news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner sold 9,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy C. Odom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $247,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,946.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,410 shares of company stock worth $2,043,404 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,878,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $622,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,542,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $613,983,000 after acquiring an additional 950,998 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,295,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,802,000 after acquiring an additional 178,261 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 8,061,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $210,232,000 after acquiring an additional 32,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,337,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $191,370,000 after acquiring an additional 790,875 shares during the last quarter.

About Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

