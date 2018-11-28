Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 31,333 Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,429 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,333 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Bancorpsouth Bank worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,886,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 548,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,064,000 after buying an additional 40,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $884,000. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Brean Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Bancorpsouth Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of BXS opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $35.55.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $213.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.90 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.72%.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

