Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) to report $62.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rudolph Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.00 million and the highest is $63.00 million. Rudolph Technologies posted sales of $60.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Rudolph Technologies will report full year sales of $273.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $273.00 million to $274.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $288.17 million, with estimates ranging from $281.50 million to $295.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rudolph Technologies.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Rudolph Technologies had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $60.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

RTEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Rudolph Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Rudolph Technologies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 102.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 495.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 319.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 399.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

RTEC stock opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. Rudolph Technologies has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $34.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.99 million, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Rudolph Technologies Company Profile

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used in microelectronic device manufacturing. The company also offers process and yield management solutions used in wafer processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities manufacturing through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

