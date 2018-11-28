Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBSPF) vs. ANZ (ANZBY) Critical Comparison

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) and ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and ANZ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Bank of Scotland Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ANZ 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

ANZ pays an annual dividend of $1.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Royal Bank of Scotland Group does not pay a dividend. ANZ pays out 64.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Bank of Scotland Group and ANZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Bank of Scotland Group 7.46% 5.36% 0.35% ANZ N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANZ has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of ANZ shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of ANZ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Royal Bank of Scotland Group and ANZ’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Bank of Scotland Group $19.56 billion 1.69 $1.78 billion N/A N/A ANZ $26.98 billion 2.10 $4.87 billion $1.73 11.32

ANZ has higher revenue and earnings than Royal Bank of Scotland Group.

Summary

ANZ beats Royal Bank of Scotland Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments. The company offers savings and current accounts; secured personal loans, and business lending and asset-backed lending products; invoice financing and other financing products; and insurance products and credit cards. It also provides unitized fund, rate, portfolio management, payment, liquidity management, financial planning, and currency products. In addition, the company offers personal and business banking, commercial and private banking, wealth planning, investment management, risk management, and trading services to retail banking, mass affluent, small business, and high net worth customers. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

About ANZ

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individual and business customers. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumer and private banking customers in Australia through the branch network, mortgage specialists, the contact center, and various self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and corporate and commercial banking services comprising financial solutions through dedicated managers focusing on privately owned small, medium, and large enterprises, as well as the agricultural business segment. Its Institutional division provides working capital and liquidity solutions, including documentary trade, supply chain financing, cash management solutions, deposits, payments, and clearing; loan products, loan syndication, specialized loan structuring and execution, project and export finance, debt structuring and acquisition finance, structured trade and asset finance, and corporate advisory services; and risk management services on foreign exchange, interest rates, credit, commodities, debt capital markets, and wealth solutions. The company's New Zealand division offers retail and commercial banking and wealth management services to consumer, private banking, and small business customers. Its Wealth Australia division provides life, general, and mortgage insurance; and fund management services. The company's Asia Retail & Pacific division offers general banking and wealth management services; and products and services to retail customers, small to medium-sized enterprises, institutional customers, and governments. It operates in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. The company was founded in 1835 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

