Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (RBS) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,285 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBS. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the third quarter worth $115,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 47.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,619 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 45.7% in the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 40,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 12,624 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the second quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the second quarter worth $1,401,000. 0.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBS opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.08. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $8.74.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RBS. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Macquarie upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Citigroup upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

