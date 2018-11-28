Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 321.83 ($4.21).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 24th. HSBC upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.51) price target (up previously from GBX 330 ($4.31)) on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Wednesday, September 12th.

In other Royal Bank of Scotland Group news, insider Ross McEwan acquired 99,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of £228,753.40 ($298,906.83).

Shares of RBS traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 220.10 ($2.88). 5,464,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,430,000. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52-week low of GBX 221.80 ($2.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 304.20 ($3.97).

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

