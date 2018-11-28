Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 4,190 Shares of Kirby Co. (KEX)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $14,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 8.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,464 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the first quarter worth $1,502,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 9.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 24.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 89.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirby alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Kirby from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Shares of Kirby stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.70. 1,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $94.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Kirby had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $704.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $89,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 4,190 Shares of Kirby Co. (KEX)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/rothschild-co-asset-management-us-inc-sells-4190-shares-of-kirby-co-kex.html.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.