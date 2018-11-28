Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 239,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 421,530 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $16,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 36,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 179,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,782,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $435,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.47. 1,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,577. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $75.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $594.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Parker sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $264,392.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,462,660.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $1,169,393 in the last 90 days. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

