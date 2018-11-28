Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $17.81 Million Position in Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,057 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Lithia Motors worth $17,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,032,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,602,000 after acquiring an additional 43,537 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 57.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.4% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter.

LAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $126.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $106.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

LAD stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $82.94. The company had a trading volume of 531 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,802. Lithia Motors Inc has a 12-month low of $72.85 and a 12-month high of $127.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.83%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

