Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Lowers Position in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.4% of Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.2% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $2.23 on Wednesday, reaching $195.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,845. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $140.61 and a 12-month high of $225.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.58% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mastercard from $238.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Loop Capital set a $232.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.82.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $196.37 per share, for a total transaction of $486,015.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $681,011.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

