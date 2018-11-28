Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL) Stake Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Rockwell Collins were worth $40,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Collins by 975.0% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Collins in the second quarter worth $105,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Collins in the second quarter worth $108,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Collins in the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Collins by 121.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rockwell Collins stock opened at $141.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. Rockwell Collins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.04 and a fifty-two week high of $142.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Rockwell Collins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Collins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rockwell Collins in a report on Monday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

Rockwell Collins Profile

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products.

