Rockwell Collins (COL) Stock Price Up 0%

Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) rose 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $142.13 and last traded at $141.66. Approximately 205,059 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,990,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.63.

COL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Collins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Rockwell Collins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Collins by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,664,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,340,840,000 after acquiring an additional 74,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Collins by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,389,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,880,780,000 after acquiring an additional 181,623 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Collins by 3.7% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,137,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,228,000 after acquiring an additional 76,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Rockwell Collins by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,951,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,882,000 after acquiring an additional 51,627 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in Rockwell Collins by 419.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,178,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,758,000 after acquiring an additional 952,064 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL)

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products.

