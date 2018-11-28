Robert Nakasone Sells 9,034 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Stock

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Director Robert Nakasone sold 9,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $411,860.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,863,586.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.01. 39,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,239,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.14. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $31.71 and a 12-month high of $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 10.60%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 11th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,167,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,403,000 after acquiring an additional 410,107 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,425,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,182,000 after acquiring an additional 51,924 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 83,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $502,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

