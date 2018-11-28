Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (RRTS) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 121,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.16% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Roadrunner Transportation Systems during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $1,127,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 698.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,017,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 889,936 shares in the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Associates L.P. Elliott purchased 277,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $194,327.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Curtis W. Stoelting purchased 113,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $60,077.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 394,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,887.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 654,170 shares of company stock valued at $406,048 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RRTS opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($1.39). Roadrunner Transportation Systems had a negative return on equity of 201.13% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $536.58 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Profile

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload Logistics (TL), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TL segment arranges pickup and delivery of truckload, intermodal, and ground and air expedited freight through its 41 TL service centers, 40 company brokers, and approximately 90 independent brokerage agents in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

