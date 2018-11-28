Riverside Resources (RRI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.14

Riverside Resources Inc. (CVE:RRI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 116500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Riverside Resources (CVE:RRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its project includes the PeÃ±oles property that covers an area of approximately 6,862 hectares located in Durango, Mexico; the Tajitos property, which covers an area of 61 square kilometers located in Sonora, Mexico; the La Silla project that includes 2 mining concessions covering an area of 2,070.78 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico; and the Thor project, which covers an area of 128 square kilometers located in Sonora, Mexico.

