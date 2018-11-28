RingCentral Inc (RNG) COO David Sipes Sells 7,805 Shares

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) COO David Sipes sold 7,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $608,087.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 267,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,860,558.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Sipes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 11th, David Sipes sold 6,100 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $463,356.00.

On Thursday, September 13th, David Sipes sold 9,751 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $940,093.91.

RNG stock traded up $4.10 on Wednesday, hitting $78.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,000. RingCentral Inc has a 1 year low of $43.85 and a 1 year high of $98.15. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $173.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on RNG. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of RingCentral to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of RingCentral to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.47.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in RingCentral by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 16,174 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 792,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,786,000 after buying an additional 145,343 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 604.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 376,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,461,000 after buying an additional 322,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 362.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 90,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,371,000 after buying an additional 70,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses, which require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine.

