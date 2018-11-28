Ring Energy Inc (REI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,093,365 shares, a growth of 2.8% from the October 31st total of 6,898,294 shares. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 679,133 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days.

In related news, Director Stanley Myron Mccabe sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $504,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,720,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,305,513.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel D. Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $278,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $445,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,375 shares of company stock worth $4,068,291 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ring Energy by 10.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,102,000 after buying an additional 814,599 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ring Energy by 22.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,573,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,417,000 after buying an additional 651,017 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ring Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,422,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,922,000 after buying an additional 72,507 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its position in Ring Energy by 46.4% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 2,655,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,514,000 after buying an additional 841,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ring Energy by 53.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,489,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,672,000 after buying an additional 867,370 shares in the last quarter.

REI opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. Ring Energy has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $17.35.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ring Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Ifs Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ring Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 31.9 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 8,102 net developed acres and 61,772 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 10,235 net developed acres and 9,682 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

