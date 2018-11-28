Ring Energy, Inc. (REI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.17 Million

Analysts predict that Ring Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:REI) will post sales of $37.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ring Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.20 million and the lowest is $34.00 million. Ring Energy posted sales of $23.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Ring Energy will report full-year sales of $128.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $125.01 million to $131.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $191.78 million, with estimates ranging from $177.80 million to $203.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ring Energy.

Ring Energy (NASDAQ:REI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on REI. Seaport Global Securities lowered Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Ifs Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Monday, October 29th.

Shares of Ring Energy stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.19. 619,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,861. Ring Energy has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $17.35.

Ring Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and Kansas, the United States. As of December 31, 2016, its proved reserves consisted of approximately 27.7 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company also owns interests in 32,663 net developed and undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, and 20,490 net developed and undeveloped acres in Reeves and Culberson counties, Texas; and 14,549 net developed and undeveloped acres in Kansas.

