Richard James Sheffer Buys 4,400 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (WBT) Stock

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) VP Richard James Sheffer bought 4,400 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $60,324.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WBT stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,182,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,170. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.23. Welbilt, Inc has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $412.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.89 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 88.66% and a net margin of 7.56%. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Welbilt by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Welbilt by 11.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Welbilt by 10.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 32.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 20.3% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 23,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Barclays set a $19.00 target price on Welbilt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 target price on Welbilt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Welbilt from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Welbilt from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/richard-james-sheffer-buys-4400-shares-of-welbilt-inc-wbt-stock.html.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.