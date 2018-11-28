Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Takes $4.15 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 412,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,827,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 16,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,062,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,813,000 after acquiring an additional 170,360 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 928,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,635,000 after acquiring an additional 83,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:BMY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.63. The company had a trading volume of 135,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,730,507. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $70.05. The company has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 53.16%.
BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.73.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.
