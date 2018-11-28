Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Invests $3.93 Million in Biogen Inc (BIIB) Stock

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in Biogen by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $394.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $427.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.58.

In other Biogen news, EVP Michael D. Ehlers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BIIB traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $324.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,907. The company has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $249.17 and a twelve month high of $388.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Biogen’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 25.82 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

