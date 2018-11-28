Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,303 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.2% in the third quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 80,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 33.3% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In related news, insider Keerti Melkote sold 102,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $1,630,406.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy C. Stonesifer sold 479,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $7,939,382.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 637,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,569,472.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 664,319 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,971. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.43.

NYSE HPE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 101,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,101,137. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/richard-bernstein-advisors-llc-grows-holdings-in-hewlett-packard-enterprise-co-hpe.html.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.