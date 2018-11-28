Rhumbline Advisers Has $11.83 Million Stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (PII)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Polaris Industries worth $11,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PII. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries to $96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.23.

Shares of Polaris Industries stock opened at $94.79 on Wednesday. Polaris Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.63 and a twelve month high of $137.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

