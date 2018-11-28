Rhumbline Advisers Has $11.46 Million Position in Bunge Ltd (BG)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Bunge were worth $11,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 7,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

BG stock opened at $58.04 on Wednesday. Bunge Ltd has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $83.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. Bunge had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Ltd will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bunge from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bunge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bunge from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bunge from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

In other news, CEO Soren Schroder bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.11 per share, for a total transaction of $94,665.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Grain Co Continental bought 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.80 per share, with a total value of $9,996,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 333,200 shares of company stock valued at $20,357,881 over the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

