Rhumbline Advisers Has $11.10 Million Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of Williams-Sonoma worth $11,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,338,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

NYSE WSM opened at $55.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $45.92 and a one year high of $73.99.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 4.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Wedbush set a $63.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

In other news, EVP David Randolph King sold 24,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $1,675,368.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,530.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Janet Hayes sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $979,005.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,940.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

