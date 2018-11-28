RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the energy company on Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This is an increase from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

RGC Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. RGC Resources has a payout ratio of 72.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RGC Resources to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.

Shares of RGCO opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. RGC Resources has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of -0.14.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RGC Resources will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RGC Resources stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,217 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.69% of RGC Resources worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,135 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility located in Botetourt County, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

