Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RNN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.11). Rexahn Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexahn Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rexahn Pharmaceuticals.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RNN shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Ifs Securities raised shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th.

Shares of RNN stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.11. 524,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,074. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $2.70.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The company's clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase II a clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase II a clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer.

