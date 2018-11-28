Shares of RewardStream Solutions Inc (CVE:REW) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 41000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a current ratio of 27.39, a quick ratio of 19.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get RewardStream Solutions alerts:

RewardStream Solutions (CVE:REW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.31 million for the quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “RewardStream Solutions (REW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.10” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/rewardstream-solutions-rew-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-0-10.html.

RewardStream Solutions Inc specializes in the execution of referral marketing programs that enables brands to acquire, engage, and retain their customers and sales channels in Canada. The company operates through three segments: The Loyalty, The Referrals, and The Source Code. It provides software as a service marketing technology that powers loyalty marketing programs, referral programs, and source code licensing programs.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for RewardStream Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RewardStream Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.