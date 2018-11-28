Reviewing Imax (IMAX) & IKONICS (IKNX)

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) and IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Imax has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IKONICS has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Imax and IKONICS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imax 0 2 6 0 2.75 IKONICS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Imax presently has a consensus price target of $26.56, suggesting a potential upside of 38.85%. Given Imax’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Imax is more favorable than IKONICS.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Imax and IKONICS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imax $380.77 million 3.14 $2.34 million $0.18 106.28 IKONICS $17.24 million 1.03 -$220,000.00 N/A N/A

Imax has higher revenue and earnings than IKONICS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.8% of Imax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of IKONICS shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Imax shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of IKONICS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Imax and IKONICS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imax 6.64% 6.87% 4.82% IKONICS 1.96% 2.77% 2.09%

Summary

Imax beats IKONICS on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Imax

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, or joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services. It also designs, manufactures, installs, sells, or leases IMAX theater projection system equipment; maintains IMAX theater projection system equipment in the IMAX theater network; distributes and licenses original content investment, VR, IMAX home entertainment, and others; and sells or leases its theater systems to theme parks, private home theaters, tourist destination sites, fairs, and expositions, as well as engages in the after-market sale of projection system parts and 3D glasses. The company markets its theater systems through a direct sales force and marketing staff. It owns or otherwise has rights to trademarks and trade names, which include IMAX, IMAX Dome, IMAX 3D, IMAX 3D Dome, Experience It in IMAX, The IMAX Experience, An IMAX Experience, An IMAX 3DExperience, IMAX DMR, DMR, IMAX nXos, IMAX think big, think big, and IMAX Is Believing, as well as the service mark IMAX THEATRETM. As of December 31, 2017, the company's IMAX theater network cover 1,370 theater systems comprising 1,272 commercial multiplex, 12 commercial destinations, and 86 institutional customers. IMAX Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About IKONICS

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films to distributors; and photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and related abrasive etching equipment to end user customers. It also provides sound deadening technology to the aerospace industry; products and services for etched composites, ceramics, glass, and silicon wafers; and products related to proprietary inkjet technology used for mold texturing and prototyping. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through domestic and international distributors, magazine advertising, trade shows, and Internet. IKONICS Corporation also exports its products to North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company was formerly known as The Chromaline Corporation and changed its name to IKONICS Corporation in December 2002. IKONICS Corporation was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota.

