Retrophin (RTRX) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) shares were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.45 and last traded at $23.66. Approximately 834,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 337,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RTRX shares. Nomura started coverage on Retrophin in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Retrophin in a research report on Friday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Retrophin in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Retrophin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.39). Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 35.43% and a negative net margin of 69.38%. The business had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Retrophin Inc will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Retrophin news, CEO Steve Aselage sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,252,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William E. Rote sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $120,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,631.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,658 in the last quarter. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTRX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 21.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,845,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,018,000 after buying an additional 327,194 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 19.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,926,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,344,000 after buying an additional 308,718 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 1,404.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 272,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after buying an additional 254,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,754,000 after buying an additional 249,833 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 1,502.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 186,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

