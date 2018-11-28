Restoration Robotics (HAIR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.42

Shares of Restoration Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:HAIR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 5678 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAIR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restoration Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Restoration Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Restoration Robotics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.74 million and a PE ratio of -0.56.

Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Restoration Robotics had a negative return on equity of 324.32% and a negative net margin of 103.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Restoration Robotics Inc will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Restoration Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restoration Robotics by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Restoration Robotics in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Restoration Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restoration Robotics in the 2nd quarter worth $618,000. Institutional investors own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

About Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR)

Restoration Robotics, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites.

