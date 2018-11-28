Restoration Hardware’s (RH) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their outperform rating on shares of Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a $145.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Restoration Hardware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Restoration Hardware from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.94.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $110.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. Restoration Hardware has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $164.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.06.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 4th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.30. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 520.85%. The company had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman acquired 7,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $131.19 per share, for a total transaction of $999,930.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,253,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,614,625.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Rowghani sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total transaction of $392,152.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,665.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Restoration Hardware stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Restoration Hardware worth $14,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath ware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

