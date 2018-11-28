Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Schlumberger Limited.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (SLB)

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) – Investment analysts at Griffin Securities reduced their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 25th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

SLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Tudor Pickering cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.94.

NYSE SLB opened at $46.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.03. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $45.54 and a fifty-two week high of $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Michael E. Marks bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.31 per share, with a total value of $482,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $3,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,244,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

